Foreign leaders, experts say China's success under CPC leadership worth learning from

Photo taken on July 6, 2021 shows a venue of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Foreign leaders and experts hailed China's historic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that its success is worth learning from for political parties and countries worldwide.

During his keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link held on Tuesday, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, called on political parties worldwide to shoulder their historic responsibility to pursue the people's wellbeing and the progress of mankind.

Patricio Giusto, director of the Sino-Argentine Observatory, said that Xi's speech showed that the CPC wants to continue working with parties all over the world to promote multilateralism and realize common development.

The summit will deepen inter-party communication and cooperation as the CPC has been pragmatic in fostering political exchanges and sharing positive experiences, he added.

People visit the lotus pond in Suma Village of Baiyunhu in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Aing Sambo, secretary general of Funcinpec Party in Cambodia, extended his admiration to China for its achievements in reducing poverty, building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit, Sambo said, is an important platform for inter-party exchanges and will further strengthen multilateral cooperation and enhance world's peace and development.

President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Romania-China Nicolae Vasilescu hailed China for its great achievements in poverty eradication, building an increasingly prosperous society, as well as scientific innovation and infrastructure development under the wise leadership of the CPC, adding that China has set an example for the world.

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Fatherland party of Ukraine, said that a global dialogue is required for the achievement of the goal of sustainable development.

China, through the further implementation of the policy of reform and opening up and the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, will inject impetus to other countries' economic development, Tymoshenko added.

