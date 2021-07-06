Home>>
CPC receives over 1,500 congratulatory messages, letters on Party centenary: Xi
(Xinhua) 20:43, July 06, 2021
BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday said that more than 600 political parties and political organizations from over 170 countries have sent 1,500-plus congratulatory messages and letters on the CPC's centenary.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.
