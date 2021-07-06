Interview: CPC and World Political Parties Summit to gather strength for building a community with a shared future for mankind, says Malaysian party leader

Xinhua) 16:22, July 06, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit, which was set to be held Tuesday via video link, will help political parties worldwide strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and converge strength to build a community with a shared future for mankind, a senior Malaysian politician has said.

"As the future and destiny of people around the world are becoming ever (more) closely intertwined, leaders of countries should uphold the idea of 'we are a family' to seek mutual understanding and consensus, and to make a joint effort in the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity," Tiong King Sing, president of the Progressive Democratic Party of Malaysia, told Xinhua in a written interview ahead of the summit.

The CPC has set a fine example for political parties around the world by leading China to attain great achievements, said Tiong, who also serves as Malaysian prime minister's special envoy to China.

Themed "For the People's Wellbeing: the Responsibility of Political Parties," the summit will gather more than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from 160-plus countries and over 10,000 party representatives.

The summit will provide an ideal platform for political parties around the world to strengthen exchanges and build even closer relations, he said.

"The friendly dialogue among political parties and their understanding of each other's position and needs will promote mutual trust, close cooperation in the international community as well as build a win-win relationship" based on a new type of international relations, said Tiong.

Tiong noted that he was greatly impressed by the CPC's remarkable achievements in the eradication of absolute poverty nationwide and having built a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

"The CPC has set an example for political parties around the world by upholding the principle to prioritize the well-being of the people," said Tiong.

Noting the CPC has made a series of historic achievements since its founding in July 1921, Tiong said that "such achievements originated from CPC's political wisdom, the sense of responsibility and its ability to find a path that is suitable for China's own conditions. These achievements could serve as a significant reference for the international community to handle the change of the international situation and to solve the problems of governance."

Speaking of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tiong said China has been actively participating in the global efforts against the virus and providing assistance to other countries, adding that the world needs China to play an active role in facilitating global peace, economic prosperity and a stable trade order.

In Tiong's opinion, under the leadership of the CPC, China has upheld a foreign policy of peace, and has adhered to the principles of mutual benefit and win-win, which could be seen from China's continuous assistance to developing countries and pushing for global economic recovery.

He said that China has not only provided new opportunities to the world but also offered a new path for developing countries to achieve modernity.

On the relations between Malaysia and China, Tiong said the two countries have built friendly cooperation based on mutual trust and support, with frequent high-level exchanges and deepened cooperation in economy and trade, education, and other fields.

Malaysia is looking forward to learning from China's successful experience, furthering exchanges and cooperation in such sectors as science and technology as well as public health, he noted.

Tiong said he expected Malaysia and China to further deepen coordination on development strategies to create fresh opportunities in the post-pandemic era for the better development of both countries.

