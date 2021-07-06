Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (50)

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements China has made in various fields under the strong leadership of Xi, and expected to deepen inter-party cooperation with the CPC to make greater contributions to promoting world peace and development.

Those sending congratulatory messages include:

Saleumxay Kommasith, Lao foreign minister;

Jose Luis Gioja, former president of Argentina's Justicialist Party and vice president of the Chamber of Deputies;

Ayad Allawi, founder of the Iraqi National Accord party, former Iraqi interim prime minister and former vice president;

Shashanka Koirala, general secretary of Nepali Congress party and former deputy prime minister and former foreign minister of Nepal;

Sherry Rehman, vice president of the Pakistan Peoples Party and chair of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee;

Ahmad Maslan, secretary-general of the United Malays National Organization of Malaysia;

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative;

Faraj Itmeiza, secretary general of Jordan's Communist Party;

Akmal Kourtam, leader of the Conservative Party of Egypt;

Osman Foday Yansaneh, secretary general of All People's Congress of Sierra Leone;

Bocari Treta, president of the Rally for Mali party;

Georges Pierre Lesjongard, president of the Militant Socialist Movement of Mauritius;

Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, general secretary of the People's Rally for Progress of Djibouti.

