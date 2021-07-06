Interview: China demonstrates advantages of socialist system under CPC leadership, says Moldovan party leader

Xinhua) 13:03, July 06, 2021

BUCHAREST, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China has demonstrated the advantages of the socialist system under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a Moldovan politician said.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Vladimir Voronin, leader of the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, said with the people-centered philosophy, the CPC has led China to precisely and systematically eradicate absolute poverty.

This is "a great victory" achieved by the Chinese people under the leadership of the CPC, stressed Voronin, who served as president of Moldova from 2001 to 2009.

He said that although it has been nearly 10 years since his last visit to China, he has been paying close attention to China's achievements under the CPC's leadership.

China has built itself into the world's second largest economy, he said, adding that "there is no doubt that the leadership of the Communist Party of China played a decisive role in all of this."

He firmly believed that under the CPC's leadership, China has demonstrated the advantages of the socialist system, and the global initiatives proposed by the country can open up new paths for human development.

Also, China's all-out efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic showed the CPC's adherence to putting people and their lives front and center, which is a fundamental reason for China's victory against the pandemic, he said.

China took the lead in containing the spread of the virus, minimizing the losses caused by the pandemic, and quickly restoring social order, he said.

"China ... extends a helping hand to countries and people lacking pandemic prevention materials by providing them with necessary medical equipment, medicines and testing reagents," Voronin added.

"In the process of fulfilling its international humanitarian mission, China has demonstrated the outstanding qualities of a successful socialist country -- openness, tolerance, and support for the weak and needy," he emphasized.

"The CPC's first centenary is a solid preparation to embark on a new journey," and the party will make new great achievements in the cause of safeguarding world peace and promoting the development and prosperity of mankind, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)