Top political advisor stresses united front's role in China's development

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with representatives of all parties in the united front at a symposium in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang Monday stressed the role of the united front in China's future development at a symposium held in Beijing.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks when meeting with representatives of all parties in the united front.

The united front is a significant way for the CPC to unite the people and pool their strength, Wang said. He called on all members to fully understand the CPC's duty and original aspiration.

Wang stressed that the united front should be ready to provide wisdom whenever required by the Party and the country, and that relevant work must be carried out under the Party's leadership.

In the new era, the united front shoulders greater responsibilities of uniting people of all political parties, ethnic groups, sectors and regions, noted Wang.

