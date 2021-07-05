Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (37)

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made since its founding, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

They also wished the CPC a new glorious century.

In his message, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and also Cuban president, said that on behalf of the Cuban people and the PCC Central Committee as well as in his name, he would like to extend to Xi the warmest brotherly congratulations.

He said China and the CPC have proved that it is possible to achieve sustainable development on the condition of safeguarding national sovereignty and independence, and sticking to ideals and beliefs.

The great accomplishments the CPC has achieved under Xi's leadership, he added, are a continuation of the glorious cause undertaken by generations of Chinese Communists, and represent a major leap forward in combining socialism with national features and the characteristics of the times.

The CPC, under Xi's leadership, has been unflinchingly strengthening party building and unremittingly fighting against corruption and poverty, he noted, adding that now with the first centenary goal achieved, the CPC is marching courageously towards the second centenary goal.

The party, he said, also implements a foreign policy based on building a community with a share future for mankind, jointly developing the Belt and Road, and safeguarding multilateralism as well as the norms of international law.

The Cubans have felt the Chinese people's firm confidence in catching up with the trend of the times and building socialism, he added.

He said the CPC's magnificent development course fully proves that its tenacious ability and character will enable it not only to overcome any difficulty and challenge, but also to put forward and achieve major goals.

Cuba, he added, firmly believes that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, the Chinese people will forge ahead towards building a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

The new generation of Cuban leaders will unswervingly inherit the political will and the will of the Cuban people that have over the past more than 60 years continuously promoted the friendship between the two countries, he said.

