Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (46)

Xinhua) 09:02, July 05, 2021

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the remarkable achievements and important contributions to the world the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress, and expressed their full confidence that the CPC will make greater achievements.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Leader of the Barbados Labour Party and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley noted that a political party with a glorious history of 100 years is worthy of admiration and high praise, and the CPC has greatly improved the lives of the Chinese people, which should be learned from by other countries.

Puan Maharani, chair of the Political and Security Affairs of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, also speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, said that under the strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC will continue to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the Chinese people.

She expressed hope that the two countries will continue to deepen the friendly cooperation and better benefit the people of the two countries and the region.

Ishwar Pokhrel, general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) and former deputy prime minister of Nepal, said that Nepal and China are good neighbors, friends, and partners of mutual trust, adding that for a long time, his party has maintained close and constructive exchanges with the CPC, and mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides have been deepening.

Wlodzimierz Czarzasty, president of Democratic Left Alliance and deputy speaker of the Polish lower house of parliament, noted that General Secretary Xi Jinping has led China to demonstrate outstanding leadership in upholding social fairness, justice, and long-term stability and solving global challenges, and is committed to building a better world of development, peace and happiness.

Dinesh Gunawardena, leader of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and foreign minister of Sri Lanka, said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics provide reference and wisdom for promoting Sri Lanka's socio-economic growth.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito of Japan, hailed the CPC as rare and admirable for its long history against the background of the turbulent international situation and wished the CPC greater achievements in the future.

