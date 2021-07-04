Communist Party of Cuba celebrates CPC centenary

HAVANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) has hosted an official ceremony at Havana's Revolution Palace to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Some 50 Cuban political representatives attended the event on Thursday evening, including Raul Castro, leader of the Cuban socialist revolution, Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the PCC Central Committee and Cuban president, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of organization and cadre policy of the PCC Central Committee, and Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the Political Bureau of the PCC Central Committee and Cuban prime minister.

The Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Cuba, Zhang Yiwen, was also present at the celebration.

On behalf of the PCC and the Cuban people, Morales extended congratulations to the CPC and the Chinese people, noting that, over the past 100 years, the CPC has accumulated a wealth of experience in the construction of socialism and laid a solid foundation for China's economic and social development.

The people-centered philosophy upheld by the CPC has been fully embodied in China's battles against absolute poverty and against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, expressing the belief that China under the leadership of the CPC will continue to score greater achievements.

Addressing the audience, Zhang thanked the PCC for organizing the ceremony, which has shown the brotherly friendship between both parties, governments and peoples, and introduced the struggle and glorious achievements of the CPC in the past century.

The traditional friendship between the two parties, countries and peoples has been growing stronger over time, and the China-Cuba relations have withstood tests of the changing international landscape, she said.

Zhang also expressed her hope that both countries will further strengthen exchanges of their experience in domestic governance, enhance political mutual trust and learn from each other to promote their socialist construction.

At the event, Raul Castro gave a bouquet of congratulations flowers to the Chinese side. The event was broadcast in Cuba via television.

