Senior official urges public communication personnel to study Xi's CPC centenary speech

Xinhua) 09:53, July 04, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses a teleconference on studying, publicizing, and implementing the guiding principles of the important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the ceremony on July 1 marking the Party's centenary, in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Huang Kunming has called on people working in public communication to thoroughly study an important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1.

Huang, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a teleconference Saturday.

Huang stressed gaining a profound understanding of the spirit of Xi's speech, precisely grasping the requirements in practice and generating enthusiasm for people to study the speech and implement its guiding principles.

He called for efforts to publicize the great feat of realizing the first centenary goal and the principle of learning from history to create a bright future on a new journey toward socialist modernization.

Huang also emphasized the need to coordinate learning, public communication, elaboration, and international communication of the speech and encourage the Party and the Chinese people to continue to make new achievements.

