Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (40)

Xinhua) 13:51, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements and important contributions to global peace and development the CPC has made in the past century, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress.

They also conveyed their wishes to boost exchanges and cooperation with the CPC.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Alpha Conde, founder and leader of the Rally of the People of Guinea party and president of Guinea, said that under the leadership of the CPC with Xi at the core, China has made comprehensive progress in various undertakings, setting an example for people across the world.

Guinea will resolutely defend the common interests of the two parties, promote the common development of the two countries, and strive for a better world for the people of the two countries, Conde said.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the CPC has led China in making great achievements in various fields, allowing the Chinese nation to proudly take its place in the family of nations, particularly in terms of playing an active role in supporting the cause of global justice as well as world peace and security.

Nicolas Maduro, leader of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and president of Venezuela, said that over the past 100 years, the CPC has scored the remarkable achievement of well-rounded development, and has been moving steadily toward the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Venezuela firmly supports such proposals as building a community with a shared future for mankind and advancing the Belt and Road cooperation, Maduro added.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the CPC has played an effective role in the international Communist movement and workers' movement, and that its international political influence has been continuously enhanced, adding that he wishes the CPC new splendor.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, said that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi and the CPC, China has attained an important international status.

Highlighting the strong and solid friendship between the two countries and their people, he said Sudan is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, and bring more benefits to people of both countries and the rest of the world.

