Chronicle of CPC's 100-year history published
(Xinhua) 11:05, July 03, 2021
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A book that chronicles major events of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in its 100-year history has been published by the People's Publishing House.
The book was compiled by the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee to mark the centenary of the Party.
It is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.
