Foreign officials, observers hail China's achievements as CPC marks centenary

Xinhua) 11:01, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Foreign Leaders, officials and experts worldwide have praised China's remarkable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that upholding the people-first philosophy is a key factor in China's success in the past and continuous development in the future.

Addressing the CPC's centenary ceremony in Beijing on Thursday, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping delivered a speech, in which he said that the CPC and the Chinese people, through tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history, Xi, also Chinese president, said.

Jawad Anani, Jordan's former deputy prime minister, said the CPC "is a people's party, which is rooted in people," and that people participate in and are part of China's successful stories of the Chinese experience.

"People-centered is the best policy and best philosophy that should be continued and adopted in the future," Anani said, believing that is why China can succeed and will succeed in the future.

Francesco Maringio, head of the foreign affairs department of the Italian Communist Party, said that throughout Xi's speech, a fundamental role is attributed to the Chinese people as the cement that gives strength and stability to national construction and revival.

Without the contribution of the Chinese people, that spirit of self-confidence which led to great achievements in revolution and socialist construction would have been impossible to build, said Maringio.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, chairman of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, pointed out that Xi highlighted the various achievements of the people of China under the dynamic leadership of the CPC.

Donald Rushambwa, a researcher at the Harare-based China-Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Center, said that under the leadership of the CPC, China has made great achievements such as building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eliminating absolute poverty, providing valuable experience for a number of developing countries.

Japanese economist and writer Kiyoshi Wanaka noted that over the past 100 years since the founding of the CPC, China has achieved a miracle of development that has attracted worldwide attention.

He expressed his belief that in the future, the CPC and the Chinese people will continue to realize the dream of national rejuvenation.

Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist, said China has shown its greatness and succeeded in building a balanced society, and that the world should all seek to understand this success.

