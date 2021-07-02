Foreign experts, scholars hail CPC's leadership in cause of poverty reduction

July 2

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's achievements in reducing poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects have manifested the outstanding leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), foreign experts and scholars have said.

On Thursday, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, announced that China has realized its first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

"This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides towards the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects," Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a ceremony marking the CPC centenary.

China's confidence-boosting stories have pepped up the world, especially developing countries, in their cause of poverty reduction, and its experience is worth learning from, according to the experts, who also expressed their full confidence that China will undoubtedly realize its second centenary goal.

Hamed Vafaei, head of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Tehran, said that China has realized the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, which has demonstrated the wisdom of the CPC as the country's ruling party.

The expert said China's extraordinary progress led by the CPC deserves in-depth study by international scholars, and is especially worth learning for some developing countries.

Carla Oliva, an international relations expert at the National University of Rosario in Argentina, said that during the 100 years since its founding, the CPC has attained unparalleled achievements, led the Chinese people to score a victory against poverty and accomplished the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, which are the result of the whole party's hard work and tenacity.

Oliva said she believes under the strong leadership of the CPC, China will for sure accomplish its second centenary goal.

Tursunali Kuziev, a professor at Uzbek University of Journalism and Mass Communications, said that the CPC has fulfilled its solemn promises to the Chinese people by building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, historically casting off absolute poverty.

This is an unprecedented great leap in the Chinese history, injecting confidence and momentum of development into the world shrouded in the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kuziev, who firmly believes that under the CPC's leadership, China's second centenary goal will definitely be fulfilled.

