CPC leads greatest revolution in mankind, says former Singaporean FM

Xinhua) 13:03, July 02, 2021

A national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square during a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jinhai)

"Because China is huge and the journey of revolution is full of twists and turns, the CPC is always learning and finding the path," said former Singaporean Foreign Minister George Yong-boon Yeo.

SINGAPORE, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China's revolution was the greatest one in the history of mankind, and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a milestone in the journey of the People's Republic of China, former Singaporean Foreign Minister George Yong-boon Yeo has said.

Yeo made the remarks in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao on Tuesday, saying that the Western system cannot work in China or in many other places in Asia, and only the CPC can find the path for China.

A ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

In his view, the agrarian reform is a significant part of China's revolution, in which the CPC played a key role. Furthermore, China raised the status of women by establishing monogamy and equal rights for men and women. As a result, Chinese women probably have the highest status in Asia, he said.

