Home>>
China Post issues commemorative stamps and cover to celebrate 100th anniversary of CPC
(Ecns.cn) 09:25, July 02, 2021
A resident from China's Fujian Province presents his commemorative stamps and cover in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, 2021. China Post on Thursday issued a set of 20 commemorative stamps and a commemorative cover in celebration of the CPC centenary. (Photo/ Zhang Bin)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Staying true to the original aspiration
- Art performance "The Great Journey" held at National Stadium
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (34)
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (35)
- Foreign observers, officials laud China's success in building moderately prosperous society
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.