China Post issues commemorative stamps and cover to celebrate 100th anniversary of CPC

Ecns.cn) 09:25, July 02, 2021

A resident from China's Fujian Province presents his commemorative stamps and cover in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, 2021. China Post on Thursday issued a set of 20 commemorative stamps and a commemorative cover in celebration of the CPC centenary. (Photo/ Zhang Bin)

