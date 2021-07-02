Home>>
Staying true to the original aspiration
(People's Daily App) 08:56, July 02, 2021
At 20, Xi Jinping joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) and was elected Party secretary of Liangjiahe in Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, where he spent seven years as an educated youth.
From Party branch secretary at the lowest level to the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi has always cared about the people and done good for them.
