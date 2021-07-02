Foreign observers, officials laud China's success in building moderately prosperous society

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's accomplishment in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects reflects the people-first philosophy and outstanding leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), foreign observers and officials have said.

On Thursday, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, announced that China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

"This means that we have brought about a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and we are now marching in confident strides towards the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects," Xi, also Chinese president, said at a grand ceremony celebrating the CPC's centenary.

China's confidence-boosting stories have inspired the world, especially developing countries, in their cause of poverty reduction, and its experience is worth learning from, according to the experts, who also expressed their full confidence that China will undoubtedly realize its second centenary goal.

Essam Sharaf, former Egyptian prime minister, told Xinhua that he feels "heartily pleased for the Chinese people," saying that China has become "exactly a vivid society in which people have a sense of gain."

"Over the past few decades, China has undergone tremendous changes and made remarkable achievements in development under the leadership of the CPC, (which has) always sought happiness for the Chinese people and adhered to sustainable economic, ecological and social development," he noted.

Ronnie Lins, director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said that the CPC has always put people's well-being first, committed to eliminating social inequality and promoting economic and social development.

During the process of accomplishing China's first centenary goal, the CPC has led the Chinese people to overcome numerous difficulties, he said, adding that China's fulfillment of its first centenary goal brings confidence to the global cause of poverty reduction, and provides valuable inspiration and reference for other countries in the push for inclusive development.

Saeed Chaudhry, director of the Islamabad Council for International Affairs, said Xi's announcement on Thursday is very exciting and encouraging.

Noting that China, under the CPC's strong leadership, is advancing towards the second centenary goal, he said he believes it will definitely be achieved.

Vo Dai Luoc, former head of the Hanoi-based Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, noted that the CPC has always kept working for the happiness of the Chinese people, which is why the CPC can gain support from the broad masses.

He said that China has won an all-round victory against poverty and achieved its first centenary goal, injecting more vitality into its advance towards the second centenary goal.

