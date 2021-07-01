Chinese Embassy in Vietnam holds online event celebrating 100th anniversary of CPC

July 01, 2021

HANOI, July 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on Thursday held an online event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo, and Vo Van Thuong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Looking back on the accomplishments China and the Chinese people have made under the CPC's leadership over the 100 years, Xiong said the destinies of the CPC and the CPV have always been closely connected, and the two parties are a real community with a shared future with strategic significance.

"Facing the impacts of COVID-19 and a complicated external environment, under the leadership of the parties, China and Vietnam have been supporting each other and shown the great vigor and advantage of the socialist system with undeniable facts," he noted.

Xiong called on the two countries to draw wisdom and power from the friendship between the CPC and the CPV, enrich the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, and advance the socialist causes of both countries.

For his part, Thuong extended congratulations on the achievements made by the Chinese people under the CPC's leadership, and said the CPV, the Vietnamese government and the Vietnamese people have always treasured the support for Vietnam's revolution and socialist cause by the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.

"Friendly cooperation has always been the mainstream in the history of the relations between the two parties and the two countries," he said.

Thuong said Vietnam is willing to continue to enhance the strategic mutual trust between the parties and the countries, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides in all respects.

