Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (33)

Xinhua) 22:49, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great development and progress China has achieved in its various causes since the CPC was founded 100 years ago, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Those achievements, they added, have not only completely changed the future of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, but also made significant contributions to the cause of human progress.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

President of the Free Patriotic Movement in Lebanon Gebran Bassil said his party has been closely following the developments of the issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong, supports relevant policies of the CPC and the Chinese government, condemns interference by external forces in China's internal affairs, and firmly believes that China is capable of defending its national sovereignty.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party in Tunisia Mohamed Jamour said China's achievements cannot be scored without the great contributions made by members of the CPC or the sincere support of the Chinese people for the party.

Leader of the Social Democratic Party in Romania Marcel Ciolacu said that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, his party stands ready to maintain the momentum of exchanges between the two parties to benefit the two peoples and contribute to the broader Europe-China cooperation.

Vladimir Norov, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said China's success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has fully demonstrated the right leadership of the CPC and the remarkable advantages of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said he wishes the CPC continuous development and progress as well as new achievements in guiding China's economic development and comprehensive deepening of reforms.

