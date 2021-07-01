Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (32)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great development and progress China has achieved in its various causes since the CPC was founded 100 years ago, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Those achievements, they added, have not only completely changed the future of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, but also made significant contributions to the cause of human progress.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Abdullah Abdullah, leader of the National Coalition of Afghanistan and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said that the spirit of the CPC's unremitting struggle is deeply inspiring, and that he believes the CPC, under Xi's leadership, will make more splendid achievements.

Roosevelt Skerrit, leader of the Dominica Labour Party and prime minister of Dominica, said that the CPC has led the Chinese people to victory against poverty while steadily advancing on the path of building a great modern socialist country, and to the great achievement of meeting the poverty eradication target set in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule, setting an example for other countries and political parties.

Andrew Holness, leader of the Jamaica Labour Party and prime minister of Jamaica, said that for the past 100 years, the CPC has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy and attained tremendous achievements.

Manasseh Sogavare, leader of Our Party and prime minister of Solomon Islands, said that since the two countries established diplomatic ties, their relations have been deepening continuously, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has kept expanding. He expressed his hope that the two parties will further enhance cooperation and jointly create a better future.

Najm al-Deen al-Kharit, secretary-general of the Unified Syrian Communist Party, said that since its founding, the CPC has always stood at the forefront of the Chinese people's struggle, overcoming various difficulties and obstacles and attaining remarkable achievements in economic and social development.

