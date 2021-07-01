Home>>
CPC centenary, 24th anniversary of HK's return to motherland celebrated in HK
(Ecns.cn) 13:07, July 01, 2021
Workers hang a celebrating banner in front of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to celebrate the centenary of the Communist of China (CPC) and the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, June 30, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/ Zhang Wei)
