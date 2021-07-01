China welcomes helpful suggestions, but won't accept sanctimonious preaching: Xi

Xinhua) 09:13, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said on Thursday China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching.

"We are eager to learn what lessons we can from the achievements of other cultures, and welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism," said Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in Beijing.

"We will not, however, accept sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," he said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)