Any attempt to divide CPC from Chinese people "bound to fail": Xi

Xinhua) 09:03, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Thursday that any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

"The more than 95 million Party members and the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people will never allow such a scenario to come to pass," Xi said.

