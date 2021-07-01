Home>>
People are creators of history, true heroes: Xi
(Xinhua) 08:54, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said Thursday that the people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony held in Beijing to mark the centenary of the CPC.
