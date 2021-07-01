Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (30)

Photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows an exterior view of the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee or to the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great development and progress China has achieved in its various causes since the CPC was founded 100 years ago, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

Those achievements, they added, have not only completely changed the future of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation, but also made significant contributions to the cause of human progress.

The following is an edited summary of some of these messages.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his sincere congratulations on the centenary of the CPC, noting that China has made great new achievements in such fields as economic, social as well as scientific and technological development, and is playing an important and constructive role in solving major international problems and addressing global threats and challenges.

Inter-party exchanges are an important part of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, added Putin, saying he is confident that the United Russia party and the CPC will continue their constructive dialogue.

He also wished Xi new achievements in leading the causes of the party and the country.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi noted that the CPC successfully led China to achieve national independence and lay the foundation for building a modern China.

Fireworks are seen above the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Under Xi's leadership, the CPC has made a series of major achievements, including the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects, which have demonstrated the CPC leadership's commitment to delivering on its promises and the Chinese people's firm resolve, he added.

Egypt, he said, is ready to work with China to further enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership and usher bilateral relations into a broader future.

Joao Lourenco, Angolan president and president of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola, noted that China has made important contributions to Angola's development in various fields, and especially has provided a great deal of valuable assistance for Angola's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that his country is willing to work with China to continuously deepen the unity, friendship and cooperation between the two parties and nations.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, president of the Republic of the Congo, said that his country is ready to work with China to consolidate and deepen the existing partnership and friendly cooperation between the two countries, and jointly implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

