Honoring role models to encourage CPC for greater success: experts

Xinhua) 08:33, July 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Tuesday conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members, and made an important speech.

Overseas observers have said that Xi's speech will further inspire the CPC to lead the Chinese people in making new achievements.

The CPC is indeed a people-centered party, said David Arakhamia, leader of the ruling Servant of the People faction of Ukraine, noting that by setting long-term goals, the CPC has managed to unite the Chinese people in marching towards the same direction together.

The medal recipients embody and convey the people-centered values of the CPC, said Faruk Boric, an expert on China from Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that there is every reason to be confident about China's future as the CPC will continue to put the people first.

Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesia's Asia Innovation Study Center, noticed that many of the medal recipients are ordinary Party members who have made outstanding contributions to and sacrifices for the Party and the people.

This spirit of serving the people without expecting anything in return is worth learning from, he stressed.

The awarding of this medal is of great significance, as it will help inspire more ordinary Party members to devote their lives to the cause of the Party and the people, added the expert.

Gyula Thurmer, president of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said the CPC upholds the principle of putting the people first and takes serving the people wholeheartedly as its fundamental purpose, which has won the support of the Chinese people.

Thurmer expressed belief that under the strong leadership of the CPC, the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation will be realized and the Chinese people will live a happier life.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)