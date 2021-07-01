Home>>
Xi addresses ceremony marking CPC centenary
(Xinhua) 08:27, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, started delivering an important speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC on Thursday.
