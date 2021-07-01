Home>>
Congratulatory message read out at CPC centenary ceremony
(Xinhua) 08:16, July 01, 2021
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A congratulatory message jointly issued by eight other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation was read out on Thursday morning at a ceremony at Tian'anmen Square marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
