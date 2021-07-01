Live: Special coverage of the grand gathering at CPC centenary celebrations

CGTN) 07:06, July 01, 2021

A grand gathering is being held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is attending the event and will deliver an important speech.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Du Mingming)