Home>>
Live: Special coverage of the grand gathering at CPC centenary celebrations
(CGTN) 07:06, July 01, 2021
A grand gathering is being held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing to celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is attending the event and will deliver an important speech.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Commemorative stamps, cover celebrate 100th anniversary of CPC
- Interview: CPC "backbone" of China, says Brazilian ex-President Cardoso
- China holds art performance to celebrate CPC centenary
- Xi stresses creating new achievements ahead of CPC centenary
- Artwork exhibition in Beijing celebrates CPC centenary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.