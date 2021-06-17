Artwork exhibition in Beijing celebrates CPC centenary

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee releases the logo for the CPC's 100th anniversary celebrations on March 24, 2021. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- An artwork exhibition kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The exhibition, sponsored by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, showcases over 420 artworks, including traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings, woodblock paintings, and sculptures.

Masterpieces and recent works of outstanding young and middle-aged artists feature in the exhibition, which showcases different periods of the CPC and China.

The event at the National Art Museum of China will last until July 25.

