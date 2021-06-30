Commemorative stamps, cover celebrate 100th anniversary of CPC

June 30, 2021

A staff member displays a set of commemorative stamps and a commemorative cover to be issued in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing, capital of China, June 29, 2021. China Post said Tuesday it will issue a set of 20 commemorative stamps and a commemorative cover on July 1 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China Post said Tuesday it will issue a set of 20 commemorative stamps and a commemorative cover on July 1 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The stamps use two colors of red fluorescent ink, with red and gold as the main tones of the picture. The stamps reveal the extraordinary 100-year journey the CPC has traveled.

The commemorative envelope carries patterns including the Party emblem, Great Wall and a golden inscription of Chinese characters that say "staying true to the original aspiration and founding mission of the Party."

