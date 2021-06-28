Languages

Monday, June 28, 2021

Summer solstice celebrations held in Warsaw, Poland

(Xinhua) 10:24, June 28, 2021

A dancer performs during the summer solstice celebrations in Warsaw, Poland, on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)


