Dragon Boat Festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 10:19, June 15, 2021

People participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, June 14, 2021. China celebrated the Dragon Boat Festival on Monday to commemorate Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet from the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) believed to have been born in Zigui County. (Photo by Xiang Hongmei/Xinhua)

