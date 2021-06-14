People celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra, Australia

Xinhua) 12:06, June 14, 2021

A man holds a bunch of Zongzi, a sticky rice dumpling wrapped up with bamboo or reed leaves, during an activity to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra, Australia, June 13, 2021. The Dragon Boat Festival falls on June 14 this year. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)