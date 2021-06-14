Home>>
People celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra, Australia
(Xinhua) 12:06, June 14, 2021
A man holds a bunch of Zongzi, a sticky rice dumpling wrapped up with bamboo or reed leaves, during an activity to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra, Australia, June 13, 2021. The Dragon Boat Festival falls on June 14 this year. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expected to see 8.6 mln railway trips Sunday
- Hong Kong holds boat race on land celebrating Dragon Boat Festival amid COVID-19
- Upcoming Dragon Boat Festival marked in hometown of Qu Yuan
- Dragon Boat Festival holiday expected to generate 100 mln trips in China
- International dragon boat race to kick off in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.