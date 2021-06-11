Dragon Boat Festival holiday expected to generate 100 mln trips in China

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- People in China are expected to make 100 million trips during the 2021 Dragon Boat Festival holiday, roughly equal to the same period in 2019, China Daily reported Friday.

Trip.com, an online travel service provider, said its platform has seen a surge in tour package reservations ahead of the three-day holiday starting Saturday.

Fang Zexi, an analyst at the group's research center, said that despite sporadic cases of COVID-19 in some areas, domestic tourism's growth momentum remains high, which is a result of efficient epidemic control measures.

In terms of destination preferences, short-distance tours have proved popular for the holiday. According to Lvmama, another online travel agency, reservations for hotels and resorts near big cities are already in short supply on its platform.

Attractions such as museums and ancient villages are also popular among tourists, with bookings for tailored tours to ancient villages on Trip.com up 30 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

