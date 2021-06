Inner Mongolia holds various activities to promote tourism

Xinhua) 13:09, June 11, 2021

Tourists visit an old street in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 10, 2021. Various activities such as appreciating traditional music and tasting local food are held here to promote tourism. (Xinhua/Bei He)

