People make zongzi to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra

Xinhua) 13:02, June 07, 2021

People make zongzi to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Canberra, Australia, on June 6, 2021. Zongzi is a traditional Chinese delicacy made of rice and stuffing wrapped in reed or bamboo leaves, usually consumed on the occasion of Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 14 this year. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)