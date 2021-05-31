Handicraftsmen prepare for upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua) 11:12, May 31, 2021

A handicraftsman paints a dragon head for dragon boat in Chengguan Township, Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 30, 2021. Handicraftsmen here are busy making dragon heads, a part of dragon boats for the contests during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Photo by Liang Wen/Xinhua)

