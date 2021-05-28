Pic story of handicraftsman in Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:10, May 28, 2021

Xilinhu makes a bow-shaped handicraft at his workshop in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 26, 2021. Horse riding, archery and wrestling are called men's three skills of the Mongolian ethnic group. Since 2005, handicraftsman Xilinhu of the Mongolian ethnic group has involved the cultural symbols of saddle, bow and arrow and wrestling costume into handicrafts making to promote traditional culture of the ethnic group. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)