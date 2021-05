Video: We Are China

Snow-covered Azalea flowers in N China create unseasonal summer scenery

Ecns.cn) 10:18, May 25, 2021

Blooming Azalea flowers are covered by snow in the Greater Khingan Mountains, north China's Inner Mongolia, creating an unseasonal summer scenery.(Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chao)

