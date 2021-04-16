Workers stationed in China's Inner Mongolia for railway sand control

April 16, 2021

Workers make grids to contain the moving sand dunes along Linhe-Ceke railway in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 14, 2021. With a total length of 768 kilometers, the Linhe-Ceke railway is one of the important junctions connecting Mongolia and China. Two passenger trains and nearly 40 freight trains run on it every day. In order to control the sand damage, eleven sand control stations have been set up along the Linhe-Ceke railway that traverses more than 400 kilometers of desert. The railway sand control workers are stationed here all year round to prevent the accumulation of quicksand on the railway lines and ensure the smooth railway transportation. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

