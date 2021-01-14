Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Coronavirus found in Inner Mongolia hospital

(Xinhua)    15:33, January 14, 2021

HOHHOT, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region said they have discovered the novel coronavirus in environmental samples from a local hospital.

The headquarters on COVID-19 prevention and control of the Ewenki Autonomous Banner said Thursday that nucleic acid tests on environmental samples from a public hospital in the banner produced positive results on Wednesday.

The hospital has been sealed off and nucleic acid tests are being conducted among hospital staff and patients, according to the headquarters.

The local government has also imposed traffic restrictions on the area where the hospital is located.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York