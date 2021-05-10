Languages

Monday, May 10, 2021

Models present creations designed by students of Inner Mongolia Arts University

(Xinhua) 16:04, May 10, 2021

Models present creations designed by students of Inner Mongolia Arts University in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 8, 2021. (Photo by Wang Zheng/Xinhua)


Photos

