Poster: Dragon Boat Festival

(People's Daily Online)    12:19, June 25, 2020

Zongzi is a traditional festival food in China. Zongzi, which is made by steaming glutinous rice wrapped in loquat leaves, can come in many different shapes and varieties. Due to the different flavors in different parts of China, Zongzi can be sweet or salty. Zongzi was initially used to worship ancestors and gods, but later, in the Jin dynasty, Zongzi became a festival food. Eating Zongzi during Dragon Boat Festival has been a custom for thousands of years in China. As one of the most profound traditional foods with Chinese history and culture, Zongzi has also spread to Korea, Japan, and southeast Asian countries.


