Upcoming Dragon Boat Festival marked in hometown of Qu Yuan
(Xinhua) 11:00, June 12, 2021
People make sachets with mugwort to mark the upcoming Duanwu, or the Dragon Boat Festival in Zigui, central China's Hubei Province, June 11, 2021. Duanwu, or the Dragon Boat Festival, is traditionally celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth month on the Chinese lunar calendar in memory of the death of famous Chinese poet Qu Yuan from the Warring States Period (475-221 B.C.). Zigui County is regarded as the hometown of Qu Yuan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
