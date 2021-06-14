Languages

Dragon boat racing held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival

(Xinhua) 13:11, June 14, 2021

People participate in a dragon boat racing at Quzi Cultural Park in Miluo City, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2021. A dragon boat racing performance was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)


