Dragon boat racing held to celebrate upcoming Dragon Boat Festival
(Xinhua) 13:11, June 14, 2021
People participate in a dragon boat racing at Quzi Cultural Park in Miluo City, central China's Hunan Province, June 13, 2021. A dragon boat racing performance was held here on Sunday to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
