UN chief appoints Wronecka of Poland as special coordinator for Lebanon

Xinhua) 11:22, April 02, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, April 1 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday announced the appointment of Joanna Wronecka of Poland as his new special coordinator for Lebanon.

Wronecka succeeds Jan Kubis of Slovakia to whom the secretary-general is grateful for his commitment and leadership, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

Kubis was appointed as the secretary-general's special representative on Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya in January 2021.

Wronecka has served since 2017 as the permanent representative of Poland to the United Nations, including during Poland's membership in the Security Council.

She previously served as head of the European Union delegation to Jordan (2011-2015), ambassador of Poland to Morocco (2005-2010) and Egypt (1999-2003) as well as non-resident ambassador of Poland to Mauritania (2006-2010) and Sudan (2000-2003).

Wronecka holds a Ph.D. in Arabic philosophy and a master's degree in Arabic philology from the University of Warsaw. She is fluent in Arabic, English, French and Polish.

