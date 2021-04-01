UN chief voices concern over developments in Niger

UNITED NATIONS, March 31 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday voiced concern over the current developments in Niger following a foiled coup.

"The secretary-general is following with great concern the unfolding developments in the country. He urges all involved to desist from any form of incitement that threatens democratic consolidation and the stability of the country. And he particularly calls on the armed forces to strictly abide by their constitutional obligations," said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman.

The secretary-general urges all stakeholders in Niger to adhere to democratic norms by respecting the outcomes of the Feb. 21 presidential run-off election and allow for an orderly and peaceful transfer of power, said the spokesman.

"We of course reaffirm the solidarity of the United Nations and the support of the United Nations to the government and the people of Niger in their efforts to promote peace, the rule of law and sustainable development," he told a daily press briefing.

An attempted coup was foiled early Wednesday in Niamey, the Nigerien capital, said the government.

Heavy gunfire was heard at around 3 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Wednesday near the Nigerien Presidential Palace in Niamey. According to residents nearby, the gunfire lasted about 30 minutes.

The attempted coup came two days before the inauguration of President-elect Mohamed Bazoum.

