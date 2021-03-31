UN Security Council condemns terror attack in Makassar, Indonesia

Xinhua) 16:24, March 31, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, March 30 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" in Makassar, Indonesia on Sunday.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the government of Indonesia and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and stressed the need for all states to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The suicide attack at a cathedral in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island left the two bombers dead and 19 people injured.

